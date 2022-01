MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege said Friday that he plans to transfer. Doege announced his decision on Twitter. "I will forever be grateful for the friendships and memories I've made at WVU over the past three years," Doege said. "I am excited about the future and will be looking for a new home for the 2022 season."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO