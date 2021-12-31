ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

KCTV5’s top COVID-related stories of 2021

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of us hoped 2021 would be the...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kctv5#Covid
fox13news.com

How to tell the different between the cold and COVID

If you have the sniffles, a cough or a slight headache, it can be difficult to decipher whether you have a cold or COVID-19 since symptoms overlap. One Tampa doctor gives some advice on how to tell the difference and when its best to get tested for COVID-19.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
geneticliteracyproject.org

COVID spurred a slew of junk science. Here are the top 6 coronavirus related stories of 2021

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Just as it did last year, the most dangerous pandemic in a century spawned all sorts of junk science in 2021, running the gamut from pure quackery to ideology-fueled misinformation. Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to spot junk science, especially when it’s disguised in techno-babble or parroted by governments, doctors, or other traditionally trusted sources. This sneakiness, combined with the unprecedented stress of a novel, highly-infectious disease, makes almost anyone prone to falling for BS.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy