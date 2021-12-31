ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Park steps down as CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC

By Puah Ziwei
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean-American singer-rapper Jay Park has announced his decision to step down as the CEO of South Korean labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. Earlier today (December 31), the musician revealed his choice to step down as CEO of both labels in an Instagram post. Notably, Park has served as CEO of both...

IN THIS ARTICLE
