Discussions underway for WHO approval for Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine, says developer
albuquerqueexpress.com
3 days ago
By Reena BhardwajHouston [US], December 31 (ANI): Corbevax, a 'recombinant protein sub-unit' vaccine developed by Texas-based vaccine developers, was recently granted emergency approval by the Indian government and will be manufactured by the Hyderabad-based company Biological E, one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers. This "old school" coronavirus vaccine...
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant in laboratory testing and that the current version of the vaccine would continue to be Moderna’s “first line of defense against Omicron.”. The...
A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved emergency use of Sinopharm's (OTCPK:SHTDF) protein-based COVID-19 vaccine and it will be available as a booster dose starting January 2022, source Reuters. The vaccine will be produced and distributed by a joint venture between the UAE's Group 42 and China National Biotec Group...
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday he is worried about the omicron and delta variants of the coronavirus creating a "tsunami of cases." "I’m highly concerned that omicron, being more transmissible [and] circulating at the same time as delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,"...
The World Health Organization on Tuesday approved a tenth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The global health agency added Nuvaxovid, also known as NVX-CoV2373, to its emergency use listing following an approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The new vaccine was developed by Maryland-based biotech company Novavax and the...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s drugs regulator gave the green light Monday to a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, granting conditional marketing authorization to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax. The European Medicines Agency decision to recommend granting...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the use of a Covid-19 vaccine made by US-based biotech firm Novavax for people aged 18 and older. Trial data suggests the vaccine is 90% effective. On Monday, the EMA backed the use of Nuvaxovid, a vaccine developed by Novavax, for adults, making...
WASHINGTON - The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said it’s too early to determine if Americans would need a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "I think it's too premature to be talking about a fourth dose," Fauci told Michael Wallace and Steve Scott of...
Houston [US], December 29 (ANI): Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine announced on Tuesday (local time) that Corbevax, a protein sub-unit COVID-19 vaccine, whose technology was created and engineered at its Center for Vaccine Development (CVD), has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch in India with other underserved countries to follow.
Mexico’s health safety council has approved the use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine. The council said Wednesday that it has sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective. The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government will acquire or administer the Abdala vaccine...
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination. The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after the...
New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that media reports claiming that India has missed COVID-19 vaccination targets are misleading. In an official release, the ministry said, "In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture."It read, "In the fight against global pandemic COVID-19, India's national COVID-19 vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate."The ministry informed that since the start of the National COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, India has administered over 90 per cent of 1st dose and 65 per cent of 2nd dose to its eligible citizens. In the drive, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less than 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Mumbai's BKC Jumbo vaccination center reopened and the preparations are in full swing for COVID-19 vaccination of children falling in the age group of 15-18 years which is scheduled to commence from January 3. Speaking to ANI, Dean of the vaccination center Dr. Rajesh...
Gaithersburg-based Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been on a roll lately, as the company is finally getting long-awaited approvals for its COVID-19 Vaccine including in Europe. Its nanoparticle protein-based vaccine uses more traditional methods and is seen as an alternative to the mRNA-based methods used by Pfizer and Moderna...READ MORE.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials on Thursday approved emergency use of an oral drug developed by Emory University researchers to treat COVID-19 patients, including those with severe symptoms. The drug, molnupiravir, is for people with mild-to-moderate symptoms who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization...
Israel is on course to reach herd immunity as a result of the Omicron variant triggering surging case numbers, the country’s top health official has said. Daily cases in Israel are expected to reach record highs in the coming three weeks.Nachman Ash, director-general of the health ministry, said that it was now possible that herd immunity could be reached as a result of the significant level of infections.However, he said it was not desirable to reach this point through infections, and that vaccinations remained the best path to protecting people. “The [infection] numbers will have to be very high in...
