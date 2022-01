MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It may have been Michigan’s year, but on the last day of 2021, it wasn’t Michigan’s night. As Georgia was getting up on the makeshift stage to receive the Capital One Orange Bowl trophy and celebrate its advancement to the national championship game, a handful of young Michigan players refused the leave the field, watching what they missed, presumably soaking in this moment, pre-visualizing being in the Bulldogs’ shoes next time around.

