Health Experts Say N95 Face Masks Offer Best COVID Protection; How To Make Sure They Are Most Effective

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 infection numbers jumping from the Omicron variant , it’s a good time to consider or maybe reconsider what mask you are wearing to protect yourself and those around you.

Sparkly masks, superhero masks — there are many choices, but experts say it’s not about fashion. We need the best protection when it comes to the super contagious Omicron strain.

“This is not the time to be wearing a cloth mask. I know it’s cold outside, but you do not want to use your scarf as your mask. They’re really not doing anything, both from a physical barrier standpoint,” said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Miami.

She says the gold standard for protection is an N95 face mask.

“The KN95 or N95, that 95 really stands for keeping out 95% of particles, so Omicron falls into that category,” she said.

COVID VACCINE

Some New Yorkers who spoke to CBS2’s Thalia Perez are already making the switch.

“I used to have the cloth ones, and I just changed,” Queens resident Helaine Samuels said.

“I think it has a little bit more protection than the regular surgical mask, so I try to use them as much as I can,” Queens resident Sharrell Lee said.

But it’s so important, Nayyar says, to make sure it forms a seal against your face and nose, preventing any particle penetration around the edges.

She also says to use the N95 face masks without front valves or openings because they may actually propel germs further through the open valves.

Nayyar says if you choose to wear a 3-ply mask, double up because two surgical medical grade masks are better than one.

Another tip — reusing your mask is OK.

“When you take it off, put it in a Ziploc bag. Keep it in a room temperature room,” Nayyar said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

If you want to know how effective your mask is, some experts say there’s one simple test.

“You can do a very quick test by maybe taking a candle. Put your mask on. If you can blow out that candle through your mask, it’s probably letting aerosols through,” epidemiologist Dr. Anne Rimoin said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that proper mask wearing regardless of vaccination status is one way we can all stay safe.

Doctors say a cloth mask or any other face covering is better than wearing no mask at all.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report, which originally appeared on Dec. 30, 2021.

CBS New York

Omicron’s Spread Prompts Booster Mandate For Health Care Workers, New Requirements For Nursing Home Visits In N.Y.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Health care workers in New York are now being required to get the COVID-19 booster. Beginning Friday, most vaccination sites in New York City will have boosters for children 12 and older . As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, under the new order health care workers are now required to get their shot within two weeks of becoming eligible for a booster. “With no exemptions other than a medical exemption and no test out option,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We’ve already seen what’s been happening in our healthcare environments – staff is getting sick they’re leaving. We need them to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC COVID Hospitalizations On The Rise As Doctors Grow More Concerned About ‘Flurona’ Trend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The World Health Organization said Thursday COVID-19 cases spiked by 71% in the latest weekly count. The record surge in COVID cases is impacting New York City hospitals and doctors are bracing for a “flurona” trend, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. According to doctors, it’s exactly how it sounds: a COVID-19 and flu infection at the same time. “It’s no surprise we could have those cases because one, they’re different. They can co-infect into one person,” said Dr. Henry Chen, president of SOMOS Community Care. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Demand For N95 Masks, Kids’ Surgical Masks Rising As Omicron Spreads

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The surge in new COVID cases is sparking a renewed demand for masks, and many are wondering if they need an upgrade. Stefanie Scott, of Harlem, says when it comes to her mask, it’s all about the fit. “Some of them, you know, just are really claustrophobic. I can’t breathe in them. They are too close to my mouth and my nose,” she said. For India Robinson, it depends on where she’s going. “I wear this [cloth] one when we’re going outside and we’re not going in an enclosed space. If I was going in a crowded area, I would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Doctor: COVID-19 Cases Among Children Happening More Frequently: ‘Things Have Definitely Changed’

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students made their return to the classroom this week, but not all of them in person. That’s because COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Wednesday. In the early days of the pandemic, kids were rarely getting COVID, but that’s not the case anymore. “Things have definitely changed,” said Dr. Suzette Oyeku of Montefiore Children’s Hospital. Oyeku says last week, alone, there were 325,000 new pediatric cases of COVID across the country, and the symptoms aren’t always mild. “COVID, specifically, we’re seeing an inflammation of the lower airways, something called bronchiolitis. We’re also seeing children presenting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

COVID Deaths Starting To Rise Across Tri-State Area Along With Positivity Rates

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Omicron cases continue to rise across the Tri-State Area. Right now, the COVID positivity rate across New York state is 22.3%. In New Jersey, it’s 39.05%, and in Connecticut, it’s 22.8%. Unfortunately, the number of COVID deaths is also starting to rise. In New York, there were 130 confirmed deaths Thursday. In New Jersey, there were 106, and in Connecticut, there were 121. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Animal Shelters Struggling With Influx Of Pets, Staffing Shortages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Animal shelters and rescues are struggling to keep up with an influx of abandoned pets in the pandemic, and to make matters worse, staffing is being hit hard by COVID. Stephanie Hite-Witt adopted the newest member of the family at Animal Care Centers‘ Staten Island location on Veterans Road West. “l think we just need a little sprinkle of joy in our household,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. Hite-Witt went straight home to Mariners Harbor to surprise her 11-year-old brother, Amiere. That’s a family overjoyed, helping a rescue that is overburdened. In the pandemic, too many dogs and cats are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Unveils 3-Point Plan To Make Sure NYC Hospitals Have Resources To Fight Surging COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hospitalizations in the Big Apple are rising sharply. The number of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations has topped 10,000 for the first time in nearly two years, but the numbers may not reflect the severity of the pandemic, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported. There is no question hospitalizations are up, but health experts say the number of people with severe COVID illness isn’t nearly as high as the numbers would imply. “We know that people are worried about Omicron. We know what it is doing to us,” Mayor Eric Adams said. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Mother Angry, Humiliated Over JetBlue’s Treatment After 2-Year-Old With Autism Refused To Wear Mask On Flight

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was chaos on board a JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark over a 2-year-old with special needs who wouldn’t wear his mask. CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke with the boy’s mother, who says the airline’s treatment left her feeling angry and humiliated. After two years working as a teacher through the pandemic, East Orange mother Jennifer Minsky, her husband and two young sons took a dream vacation to Cancun. “This was a really big deal to go away on an airplane to a Caribbean destination,” she said. “And you knew about the mask policy, right? So you had prepared the...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mental Health#Cdc#Omicron#The University Of Miami#N95#Some New Yorkers
CBS New York

Archdiocese Of New York Catholic Schools Providing At-Home COVID Test Kits For Students, Staff

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York will provide at-home COVID-19 test kits to all students and staff. As part of Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s “Test To Stay” program, thousands of testing kits have been delivered to Catholic schools throughout the state. The archdiocese is also working with the governor’s office to provide kits for students’ family members. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

As COVID Cases Soar, Nurses At New Jersey’s Holy Name Medical Center Say Burnout Is, Again, A Big Concern

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Centers for Disease Control data paints a dire picture of what’s likely to come, as Omicron variant cases continue to increase. The agency expects up to around 54,000 people to be hospitalized every day by the end of January. CBS2’s Nikki Battiste went inside the Intensive Care Unit at Teaneck‘s Holy Name Medical Center, where it’s all hands on deck. When asked how the number of COVID-19 patients has changed from just before the holidays to now, Dr. Michele Acito said, “Just before the holidays, we were under 30. Yesterday, we were over 90. So, we’ve seen a...
TEANECK, NJ
CBS New York

COVID Impact: New York School Districts, Private Schools Dealing With Frustrating Bus Driver Shortage

OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The school bus industry is struggling with a driver shortage. It has been a problem for years, but is now compounded by the pandemic. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday, it’s impacting children and families on multiple fronts. Before COVID-19 invaded, buses from 19 different public school districts served students attending St. Augustine Catholic in Ossining, a valuable help to families paying both school taxes and tuition. But since the Omicron variant surge started, driver shortages have multiple districts cutting service to St. Augustine and other private schools, forcing parents to make other transportation arrangements. “Everybody’s stuck with people catching...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Congressman Wants Investigation Into Andover Nursing Home Where Hundreds Of Residents, Staff Members Have COVID

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Omicron variant is spreading quickly at a New Jersey nursing home. It’s the same nursing home where bodies were found stacked in makeshift morgues when the pandemic first hit. It’s like déjà vu for Chris Petry. “When it was my dad, it was very personal,” he said. He first spoke to CBS2’s Cory James last May when he joined a class action lawsuit suing an Andover Township long-term care home, where Petry says his 86-year-old father contracted COVID and later died because staff, he says, allowed the virus to spread. “I know for a fact they didn’t have PPE,”...
ANDOVER, NJ
CBS New York

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 7 New York Stores

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of some of the stores it plans to close in the coming weeks. One store will close in Edgewater, New Jersey. New York is losing seven stores at the following locations: Auburn Canandaigua Glenmont Niagara Falls Plainview Port Chester Spring Valley All affected stores will be closed by the end of February.
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

Snowstorm Causes More Problems For Already Struggling Airline Industry

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Depending on what you had to do Friday, the snow was either friend or foe. Airports faced cancellations, and school children hoping for a day off did not get one. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, in East Elmhurst, Queens, there was a chore that few people embrace: Brushing away snow. Some New York City public school kids were packing it into snowballs. “I hope it’s a snow day,” one child said. He did not get his wish. Mayor Eric Adams decided against closing city schools after speaking with the sanitation commissioner and schools chancellor. It was a bumpy, slippery start to Friday for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Some Teachers Question New York’s ‘Return To Classroom’ COVID Policies While More Students Stay Home Amid Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some teachers across New York are questioning the state’s “return to the classroom” COVID policies. This comes as sick-outs are mounting and more students are staying home. “Everybody has a different message for us, so how are do we know what to do?” one parent said. Parents, students and teachers are trying to cope with the COVID surge and do what’s best for learning. “I lreally ove being in the building, and I can pay attention so much better,” high school senior Jessica Knaster said. But Knaster is aware that some of her high school friends come from places with high-risk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Says She Was Stalked After Someone Planted Apple AirTag In Coat Pocket At NYC Bar

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is sharing her terrifying ordeal after she was stalked by a stranger. Brooks Nader says she was at an upscale bar in Manhattan when someone slipped an Apple AirTag into her coat pocket, tracking her for hours. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) “Once I was already on my walk home, halfway home, I got a notification that was like, someone’s tracking you and has been for a while. So I freaked out, obviously,” she said. “I had no idea that these existed until it happened to me.” The AirTag, which is designed to help people find keys and other items, was created to discourage unwanted tracking. Apple has listed ways to disable AirTags. For more information, click here.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Some NYC, Long Island COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Sites Delay Opening Friday Due To Snow Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State health department COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in New York City and on Long Island will open later than usual Friday due to expected snowfall. Officials are anticipating a messy morning commute due to Thursday night’s snow storm. The following sites will now open at noon: Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building 163 West 125th New York, NY, 10027 York College Performing Arts Center 94-45 Guy R Brewer Blvd Jamaica, NY 11451 Concourse Village Community Center 777 Concourse Village East Bronx, NY 10451 Kings Plaza Mall 5100 Kings Plaza Brooklyn, NY 11234 Central Family Life Center 59 Wright Street Staten Island, NY 10304 Kennedy Memorial Park 335 Greenwich Street Hempstead, NY 11550 IBEW Local 25 370 Motor Parkway (370 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway) Hauppauge, NY 11788 Bronx Bay Eden Bay Eden Senior Center 1220 East 229th St Bronx, NY 10466 Bronxworks 1130 Grand Concourse New York, NY 10456 Aqueduct Racetrack 110-00 Rockaway Blvd South Ozone Park, NY 11420 Medgar Evers College 231 Crown Street Brooklyn, NY 11225 SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center 99 Cedar Swamp Rd Glen Head, NY 11545 SUNY Stony Brook 1500 Development Dr Stony Brook, NY 11794 Anyone whose testing or vaccination appointment is affected will be notified and asked to reschedule.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Buffalo Starbucks Workers Walk Off Job In Protest Of COVID-Related Staff Shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York walked off the job in protest. The employees said they’ve been short-staffed due to COVID and argued the company isn’t taking the Omicron variant seriously. About one-third of the store’s staff are reportedly out due to COVID-related issues. The workers said they won’t return until there are adequate staffing levels. In December, workers at the Buffalo location became the first in the country to vote to unionize.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

New Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman Makes More Waves, Signs Order Giving Public Schools Mask Mandate Option

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County’s newly elected executive, Republican Bruce Blakeman, signed an executive order Thursday giving public schools the option to mandate masks. It’s a move that runs counter to state regulations, and is being called illegal and irresponsible by the governor. “It’s a very simple message. The message is: the wearing of masks is optional,” Blakeman said. Nassau’s new leader has wasted no time making waves. “Our county is larger than nine states and we don’t need people in Albany telling us what we should be doing here in Nassau County,” Blakeman said. And with that, Blakeman signed three controversial executive orders...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Video Shows Long Island High School Teacher Allegedly Administering COVID Vaccine To Teenager Illegally

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s new video showing a Long Island woman who has no medical qualifications allegedly giving a teenager a COVID-19 vaccine. The two are not related, and the 17-year-old boy’s mother did not give her permission. The incident happened inside a Victorian-era Sea Cliff home on New Year’s Eve. The homeowner, 54-year-old Laura Parker Russo, can be seen in the video telling the teenager, “You’ll be fine, I hope.” “Here you go. At-home vaccine,” the teenager says. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, officials say the teenager wanted the vaccine, but his parents were against it. Doctors called the incident “irresponsible” because the...
SEA CLIFF, NY
