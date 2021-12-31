ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmen girls wrestling team looks to grow their sport at Bi-State Classic

By Kade Overton
 3 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Girls from both Minnesota and Wisconsin hit the mat during the Bi-State Classic Girls Showcase.

“I’m just really excited to see where we can go this season,” said Holmen wrestler, Evelyn Vetsch.

The National Wrestling Coaches Association says that girl’s wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the county.

Holmen’s wrestling coach, Jason Lulloff coached just 7 girls last year, this year 26 came out for the team.

“I absolutely love women’s wrestling, and I think it’s going to catch on. I think it’s going to be highly spectated and well-received,” said Lulloff.

Growing the sport isn’t easy, but Holmen junior, Evelyn Vetsch says she spends her offseason recruiting,

“It’s really awesome to see that the future of wrestling is like we’re paving the way. SO we can recruit the girls and we tell them to come out next year and recruit more girls. It’s really awesome,” said Vetsch.

Even though the sport is growing, girls wrestling still has a long way to go.

“Sometimes we don’t get any matches and sometimes we only get one. And sometimes we just have Holmen girls just wrestling each other,” said Vetsch.

Coach Lulloff believes with a little more community support, the sport has a bright future.

“We need people to step up, and advocate for the women, we need people to step up and provide those opportunities. And once that happens, it’s all going to take off,” said Lulloff.

Girls from all across the state will be back at the La Crosse Center for the WIAA Girls State Individual Wrestling Tournament starting on January 29th.

