After an eventful 2021, things are unlikely to calm down in the new year. Here are a few issues that will be high priorities for the Department of Defense going forward. The United States and China had a bumpy relationship in 2021 that shows no sign of smoothing out in the new year. The Chinese military took aggressive actions in their missile testing as well as in their posture toward Taiwan, the island nation that claims its independence from the mainland, which the Chinese Communist Party doesn't recognize.

MILITARY ・ 22 HOURS AGO