In This Corner: Previewing January's pro wrestling events

By Editorials
 3 days ago

As we get set to say goodbye to an always fascinating, frequently exciting and very competitive year in the pro wrestling world and welcome the new year of 2022 with the usual curiosity as...

ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
Roman Reigns
Paul Heyman
Lesnar
WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
Released WWE Star Reacts To Rumors Of Royal Rumble Return

WWE released over 80 Superstars in 2021 and there were some surprising names that got cut. One of the more shocking talents to get released was former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax. You never know when a former WWE star might make make a surprise return, and apparently there’s...
Northeast Wrestling Returning to Poughkeepsie in January

Northeast Wrestling will be making a return to Poughkeepsie in January. Northeast Wrestling based out of Newburgh is owned and operated by promoter Michael Lombardi who has been putting on shows for 25 years, and it's one of the top independent wrestling promotions out there. NEW events are always stacked cards featuring some of the best wrestlers out there. This upcoming event is no exception.
Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s New Live Event Lineup Offer Royal Rumble Hint

It’s a new way to go. We are wrapping up the year and that means it is time to get ready for a bunch of new things. That includes setting up the Road to WrestleMania 38, as we have the biggest matches and storylines coming up in the near future. WWE should know where they are going on the way there, and now it seems that we are getting an idea of where one of the major matches is heading.
Mat Men: The best & worst of pro wrestling in 2021

The following is a free show. Just click below to listen. On a special Saturday Mat Men, Andrew and Rich look back on 2021 and break down some of the best moments and worst moments of the year. We got to see fans come back and even attended some shows...
TERMINUS Pro Wrestling's Debut Event To Be Streamed On FITE; Commentary Team Named

TERMINUS Pro names an honorable duo as its commentary team. TERMINUS Pro Wrestling will make its debut on January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. The event will feature wrestlers from AEW, IMPACT, and Ring of Honor, and elsewhere all coming together under one roof for a new promotion that looks to re-establish pure wrestling in the Modern Age.
Possible Injury At Tonight’s WWE Live Event In North Carolina

WWE SmackDown star Sasha Banks may have suffered an injury during her match against Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to PWInsider. According to the report, Banks’ leg planted wrong when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker. She kicked out of a pinfall but...
Tyson Fury set to reveal ‘big news’ about his future

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has hinted at his future in the ring by teasing fans about a possible return to the WWE.The 33-year-old is continuing to tick over following his 11th round knockout victory over Deontay Wilder back in October.But while rumours circulate over a potential all-British clash with WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, Fury has now thrown a spanner in the works by suggesting he could be ready for a WWE comeback.The Morecambe-based fighter won his first WWE match-up in October 2019 when he defeated Braun Strowman at pay-per-view event Crown Jewel.Now, speaking on social media on Saturday,...
WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
Jake Paul outlines UFC contract demands for Jorge Masvidal fight

Jake Paul has proposed a deal to UFC president Dana White, with the YouTube star outlining his demands for a potential fight in the mixed martial arts promotion.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three victories coming against ex-UFC star Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, a former champion in the promotion.Paul knocked out Askren in April before outpointing Woodley in August, then knocking out the former welterweight title holder in December in his most recent bout.The 24-year-old has since urged White to release MMA stars like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their UFC contracts...
This Day in Bulldog History: January 2nd

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (KSEE) – Each year in early January, several of the nation’s top high school seniors gather in Florida for the annual Under Armour All-America game. In 2013, quarterback Zack Greenlee played in that game. Greenlee, from Stockton, was a late addition to the game; he was added as an injury replacement. The […]
How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
