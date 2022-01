It was the worst of times — it was the first of signs — that this pandemic invader wasn’t about to go away easily. Masks are back, infections are up and the fears and tears of all the years are in the streets tonight. It’s enough to burst the bulbs on your strands of shining Christmas lights. It is trying to convince us that it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, although the deja vu of blue lurks on every street corner. Society has done its best to confuse our culture with a steady diet of chaos, and it doesn’t take much imagination to wonder if there isn’t an unseen enemy working against us trying to wipe out the most wonderful time of the year.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO