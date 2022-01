I am going to try to worry less. It is something that I have been working on for a long time, but it is 2am and I am worrying about this column. I get my worrying honestly; my father was an incessant worrier. And nothing good ever came from it. Any psychologist can tell you that worrying can create neuroses and fear in children; and parenting from fear and worry usually results in criticism. Worrying is also destructive on relationships and health. Most psychologists and psychiatrists believe that worrying causes anxiety.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO