Murray, KY

Hill leads Murray St. over SE Missouri 106-81

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

Justice Hill had a career-high 26 points as Murray State extended its home winning streak to seven games, easily defeating Southeast Missouri 106-81 on Thursday night....

www.thenewstribune.com

