ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Purdue outlasts Tennessee 48-45 in OT in Music City Bowl

By Associated Press
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZSF7_0dZdLh7G00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Purdue came into the Music City Bowl short-handed and banged-up, particularly at wide receiver.

The Boilermakers are going home winners after a game that had people clicking over to catch an amazing finish.

Mitchell Fineran kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime and Purdue finished off its best season since 2003 by overcoming a 14-point deficit and beating Tennessee 48-45 on Thursday in a record-setting Music City Bowl.

Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell threw for 534 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. He couldn’t explain the final five minutes of regulation as the teams combined to score four TDs — two apiece.

“It’s why you love the game, it’s why it keeps bringing you back,” O’Connell said. “The fact it’s unknown. No one knows what’s going to happen. It’s not a movie or TV show where the actors get retries. It seems like the world’s watching and anything could happen.”

Purdue (9-4) tied for the second-most wins in program history as only the 12th team in the Boilermakers’ 134-year history to win nine games. They also won their fifth game away from home, something they hadn’t done since 1943.

“We found a way to just barely win,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.

Tennessee (7-6) missed a chance to make Josh Heupel the first Vols coach to cap his debut season with a bowl win since Bill Battle won the 1971 Sugar Bowl. The Vols also snapped a four-game bowl victory streak with a loss that dropped the Southeastern Conference to 1-5 this bowl season.

The teams combined for 1,293 yards of total offense — second-most in overall bowl history, trailing only the 1,397 yards Baylor and Washington had in the 2011 Alamo Bowl. Tennessee became the 10th team in bowl game history to run 100 or more plays, and the combined 185 plays rank seventh.

This high-scoring game featured a flurry of big plays and points in the final five minutes only to see Purdue’s defense make the deciding play.

On the first possession of overtime, Jamar Brown and Kieren Douglas stopped Vols running back Jaylen Wright short on fourth-and-goal . The stop was upheld on review for Wright’s forward progress being stopped despite Wright reaching the ball over the goal line before the whistle without a knee touching the ground while laying on top of Douglas.

“I love these guys,” Heupel said. “They fight, they scratch, they claw and they compete. We came up a play short.”

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker watched the replay on the large video board and was excited.

“I thought we scored, but you know it’s a tough call,” Hooker said. “Feels like me and my teammates gave it our all.

After Purdue ran three plays, Fineran sealed the victory with his fourth field goal of the game, sending the Boilermakers running down the field in celebration after what Brohm called a “a crazy game.”

“It really picked up there at the end,” Brohm said.

The Vols had a final chance to win in regulation, but Chase McGrath’s 56 yard field goal fell well short.

Tennessee finished with 639 yards total offense and Purdue had 623 in regulation — both bowl records before overtime. O’Connell easily set the yards passing record, well above the 383 Mike Glennon had with N.C. State.

Purdue came in without a pair of All-Americans in defensive end George Karlaftis and wide receiver David Bell, both prepping for the NFL draft, with a receiving corps further thinned by injuries. Broc Thompson, who needs offseason surgery on both knees, filled in with seven catches for a game-high 217 yards and two TDs.

The Boilermakers had a chance to keep this finish from being quite so exciting. But they settled for three field goals in the second quarter and only led 23-21 at halftime. Tennessee led 31-30 after the third.

Hooker finished with 378 yards passing. Tillman had three touchdowns on seven receptions for 150 yards, and Jabari Small ran for 180 yards. Small wasn’t available in overtime with Heupel saying he was fighting “some things” all through the game.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Tennessee: The Vols set a single-season record with 511 points, topping the 484 scored in 12 games in 1993. … The Vols brought out a record crowd of 69,489 topping the previous mark of 69,143 set in 2010 when Tennessee also played in this bowl.

Purdue: Brohm said his Boilermakers had a lot of wide receivers, and they tapped that depth in this game. O’Connell spread the ball around connecting with nine receivers.

PENALTY ISSUES

The Vols were flagged 14 times for 128 yards.

“End of the day you can’t control when they yellow hankies come out,” Heupel said. “There’s some things I don’t agree with. Yeah, everyone knows that. But it’s about what we can control.”

UP NEXT

Tennessee is set up nicely for 2022. Tillman, who came into this season with eight career catches, finished with the Vols’ first 1,000-yard season since 2012. He’s already announced he’s returning next season along with Hooker, tight ends Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant and a handful of other Vols.

Purdue has O’Connell coming back along for 2022, giving Brohm a chance to build on an offense that threw the ball more than any other team in school history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Ridder, breakthrough Bearcats stall in 27-6 loss to Alabama

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Desmond Ridder wanted to make sure he was one of the last Cincinnati players to leave the field so the quarterback could savor what was left of a loss to top-ranked Alabama in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl. The breakthrough Bearcats held up pretty well as the first non-Power Five team […]
ALABAMA STATE
WREG

Corral injured early in Sugar Bowl showdown with Baylor

NEW ORLEANS — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral injured his right leg while being sacked by Baylor’s Cole Maxwell during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. After being helped off the field by two trainers, Corral took a couple of paces on his own as he walked into an injury tent behind […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
WREG

No. 9 Oklahoma State beats No. 5 Notre Dame 37-35 in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Spencer Sanders accounted for 496 yards and threw three of his four touchdown passes to Tay Martin, and No. 9 Oklahoma State overcame a 21-point deficit to beat No. 5 Notre Dame 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Oklahoma State (12-2, No. 9 CFP) came up inches short of securing […]
GLENDALE, AZ
WREG

No. 7 Tennessee women beat Alabama 62-44 in SEC opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 16 points, Tamari Key added 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Tennessee beat Alabama 62-44 on Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Leading by six at halftime, the Lady Volunteers (12-1) missed their first seven shots of the third quarter as the […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
WREG

Repeat or revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, again, for CFP title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Alabama has a chance to repeat. Georgia has a chance for revenge. The rematch is set, and it’ll decide the College Football Playoff national championship. After a pair of easy wins in the semifinals on Friday night, the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs — the only two teams to be […]
ALABAMA STATE
WREG

Tigers game against No. 22 USF postponed

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference women’s basketball game between Memphis and No. 22/23 South Florida that was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the South Florida program. The two programs have the discretion to reschedule the game. Memphis (9-2) is now set […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alamo Bowl#Music City Bowl#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Ap
WREG

Grizzlies end 2021 with a fourth straight win

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Tyus Jones scored 18, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke each finished with 17 as Memphis pulled away in the second half. Jakob Poeltl and Derrick White each had 15 points […]
NBA
WREG

Official: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and that three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains northwest of Denver. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still […]
COLORADO STATE
WREG

Students head back to school after winter break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the winter weather and COVID-19, it’s difficult to know when schools are open or not. WREG is working to keep you up to date on the latest school openings and closures. Tennessee: Shelby County Schools said they will return to classes on January 3. Germantown Municipal School District students will resume […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Crosstown High delays school opening due to COVID

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown High School announced it will be delaying the start of the semester in order to give students chances to get tested for COVID. The school recommends its students to get tested before returning to school due to the surge in the Omicron variant. The high school will have a testing center […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville Schools hold special Sunday meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Schools Board of Education announced via Twitter that they will hold a special meeting Sunday evening at 6 pm to discuss their efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19’s Omicron variant. Superintendent Lilly updated the Collierville Board on COVID-affected employees. According to Collierville Schools, 42 employees have tested positive and an […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy