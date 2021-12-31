Michigan State rallies past Pitt in Peach Bowl

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three matchups to watch when the Falcons (7-8) play the Bills (9-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York:. Falcons LG Jalen Mayfield vs. Bills DT Ed Oliver: After a rocky start to the season, Mayfield has stabilized his level of play. “I’m really proud of everything I’ve accomplished so far,” Mayfield said. “I’m going to continue to try and achieve. Every day I just come out here, and I pick one thing to just get better at each day.” After nearly getting benched, Mayfield has started all 15 games and has played 942 offensive snaps. Oliver, who went ninth overall in the 2019 draft, has not developed into the game-wrecker that some predicted for him coming out of Houston. He has 33 tackles, seven tackles for losses, 10 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO