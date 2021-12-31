ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State rallies past Pitt in Peach Bowl

By Doug Roberson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A good start and better finish were enough to lift Michigan State to a 31-21 victory over Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The win, helped by 21 points scored in the fourth quarter, was the No. 10 Spartans’ 11th this season and their second victory...

