Environment

Winter Storm Watch Saturday

wrmj.com
 5 days ago

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Saturday for the WRMJ...

wrmj.com

kdal610.com

Winter Weather Advisory and Warning In Area

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The National Weather Service Office in Duluth has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin from 6 p-m on Tuesday until noon Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the south shore of Lake Superior in Bayfield, Ashland...
DULUTH, MN
WGN TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued as arctic cold blows into Chicago area

A classic high wind set-up coming together later Tuesday in Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. And starting at 3 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL
KVOE

Light snow, biting cold set to return to area

Driving conditions are back to full speed across the area after high temperatures near 50 degrees Monday, although travel issues could return to the KVOE listening area before the work week ends. The temps helped to clear an inch or less of a snow-and-ice combination that made for difficult driving...
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Potential Winter Storm Forecast for the Northeast

During the next couple of days, an active weather pattern will continue to transport precipitation from the Pacific into the northern section of the nation, while frigid air from western Canada attempts to filter into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Grant WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. * WHERE...Grant County. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
GRANT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of over 9 inches possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph resulting in considerable blowing and drifting snow. The strongest winds will be Wednesday night. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of heavy snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

