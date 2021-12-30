Winter Storm Watch Saturday

Effective: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Grant WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. * WHERE...Grant County. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

GRANT COUNTY, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO