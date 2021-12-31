Arkansas hits record for most COVID cases in one day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that their facilities are going under a lockdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The increase is being seen among staff, inmates, and residents, according to the department. The lockdown will continue until at...
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida has set a new single-day record for the highest number of reported cases of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, breaking a record for the most infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the US in March 2020, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday the state recorded its highest one-day count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began amid an omicron-fueled surge in the virus across the country. Arkansas reported 4,978 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus,...
The state has seen nearly 60,000 new infections over the past two days as the omicron variant spreads and lines at testing centers grow. Florida hit a new record in the pandemic for the second consecutive day as the state reported 32,850 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to statistics from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of reported active cases of COVID-19 reached their highest in nearly a year on Sunday as they passed the 26,000 mark. Hospitalizations also continued to climb in the state, reflecting last year’s post-holiday surge.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third-highest number of new COVID-19 cases ever recorded on a single day in Wisconsin sent the monthly total soaring past the 100,000-mark for December and pushed the seven-day rolling average to the highest levels since last year’s peak. On Thursday, the Dept. of Health...
Two deadly twin tornadoes were illuminated by lighting as they ripped through Arkansas on Friday night. The spectacular footage, captured in the city of Bay, shows the twisters moving across the landscape. Up to 100 people are feared dead after a number of tornadoes broke out not only in Arkansas,...
An Iowa-licensed nurse has agreed to surrender her license after being found unconscious, with a suspected drug overdose, while working in a Florida hospital. According to the Iowa Board of Nursing, Jennifer Baeley of Center Point, provided the board with false information after the Tennessee Board of Nursing took action against her license in that […]
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An internal investigation is underway after two inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail by using a water hose to rappel down the side of the building. Jeremiah Slavens, of Fort Smith, and Dustin Smith of Muldrow, Oklahoma, escaped from the Sebastian County jail on Friday. Slavens was captured later that night and Smith was captured in Oklahoma on Saturday.
TEXARKANA, Texas — The residents of Texarkana, Texas, had an interesting day Wednesday when fish fell from the sky. City leaders shared that, yes, fish were really raining down on the city, KHOU reported. The border between Texas and Arkansas didn’t stop the fish from falling on both sides...
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement arrested an inmate near Memphis just days after his escape from the work center in Choctaw County. Federal marshals and state corrections officers found Andrew Emerick, 28, of Abbeville, Sunday in West Memphis, Arkansas. Choctaw County Chief Deputy Marcus Rodriguez said Emerick is...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — This time last year, COVID vaccines were being distributed to Arkansans in different phrases while cases were rising daily. This time around, even with vaccines being available for everybody, health officials are anticipating a surge of cases and testing after the holidays. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha...
The U.S. reported nearly half a million new COVID infections in a single day, marking the largest daily total of any country during the pandemic. More than 486,000 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Fifteen states reported a record-high...
