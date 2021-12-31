ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas hits record for most COVID cases in one day

thv11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas saw COVID numbers today that we've never...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 3

Related
Headline Surfer

Omicron Wave: Florida breaks single-day record for most COVID-19 cases since start of the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida has set a new single-day record for the highest number of reported cases of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, breaking a record for the most infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the US in March 2020, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FLORIDA STATE
KTLO

Arkansas sees highest number of new cases since start of pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday the state recorded its highest one-day count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began amid an omicron-fueled surge in the virus across the country. Arkansas reported 4,978 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus,...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
Marconews.com

COVID in Florida: State records nearly 33,000 new cases, setting second one-day record in a row

The state has seen nearly 60,000 new infections over the past two days as the omicron variant spreads and lines at testing centers grow. Florida hit a new record in the pandemic for the second consecutive day as the state reported 32,850 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to statistics from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases explode in Wisconsin; hit 3rd highest one-day total yet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third-highest number of new COVID-19 cases ever recorded on a single day in Wisconsin sent the monthly total soaring past the 100,000-mark for December and pushed the seven-day rolling average to the highest levels since last year’s peak. On Thursday, the Dept. of Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
The Independent

Deadly twin tornados illuminated by lightning in Arkansas

Two deadly twin tornadoes were illuminated by lighting as they ripped through Arkansas on Friday night. The spectacular footage, captured in the city of Bay, shows the twisters moving across the landscape. Up to 100 people are feared dead after a number of tornadoes broke out not only in Arkansas,...
ENVIRONMENT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurse found unconscious while on duty in Florida hospital surrenders license

An Iowa-licensed nurse has agreed to surrender her license after being found unconscious, with a suspected drug overdose, while working in a Florida hospital. According to the Iowa Board of Nursing, Jennifer Baeley of Center Point, provided the board with false information after the Tennessee Board of Nursing took action against her license in that […] The post Iowa nurse found unconscious while on duty in Florida hospital surrenders license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Kait 8

Inmates who rappelled out of Arkansas jail back in custody

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An internal investigation is underway after two inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail by using a water hose to rappel down the side of the building. Jeremiah Slavens, of Fort Smith, and Dustin Smith of Muldrow, Oklahoma, escaped from the Sebastian County jail on Friday. Slavens was captured later that night and Smith was captured in Oklahoma on Saturday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

Raining fish: Dead fish found across Texas, Arkansas towns

TEXARKANA, Texas — The residents of Texarkana, Texas, had an interesting day Wednesday when fish fell from the sky. City leaders shared that, yes, fish were really raining down on the city, KHOU reported. The border between Texas and Arkansas didn’t stop the fish from falling on both sides...
ARKANSAS STATE
wtva.com

Choctaw County escapee arrested in Arkansas

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement arrested an inmate near Memphis just days after his escape from the work center in Choctaw County. Federal marshals and state corrections officers found Andrew Emerick, 28, of Abbeville, Sunday in West Memphis, Arkansas. Choctaw County Chief Deputy Marcus Rodriguez said Emerick is...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Surge in Arkansas omicron cases is concerning, health experts say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — This time last year, COVID vaccines were being distributed to Arkansans in different phrases while cases were rising daily. This time around, even with vaccines being available for everybody, health officials are anticipating a surge of cases and testing after the holidays. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy