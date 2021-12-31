ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

VERIFY: Do up to 30% of people who get COVID suffer from 'Long COVID'?

WUSA
 3 days ago

One tweet that was shared thousands of...

www.wusa9.com

geneticliteracyproject.org

Depression, anxiety and hopelessness: More than one million Americans believed to suffer from long COVID with no relief in sight

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Across America, many of the nearly 50 million people infected with the coronavirus continue to suffer from some persistent symptoms,...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Covid
The Independent

People who fall ill with Covid while double-vaccinated may get ‘super-immunity’, researchers say

People who catch Covid after having two vaccine doses could develop even better immunity against the virus, new research suggests.A study that examined the blood of 26 people who had so-called breakthrough infections of Covid after double vaccination developed as much as 1,000 per cent more effective and abundant antibodies, creating a form of “super-immunity”, researchers said. Although coronavirus vaccines are very effective at preventing severe cases of Covid or death, it is not uncommon for those who are double-jabbed to still catch the virus – especially more transmissible variants such as Delta or Omicron – and develop mild...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find cause of heart damage in COVID-19

In a new study from Yale, researchers examined autopsy tissue samples of hearts from patients who died early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Frequent and extensive blood clots (thromboses) within heart vessels were found as anticipated, but the type of changes in the endothelial cells lining the heart that are typically observed in thromboses was absent.
PUBLIC HEALTH

