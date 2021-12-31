Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO