ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Trades Thin as Many Markets Remain Closed

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Monday morning, with trade razor thin on the first trading day of 2022 for some markets. South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.37% by 9:58 PM ET (2:58 AM GMT). Data released earlier in the day showed that the Nikkei manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for December was 51.9, higher than the previous month’s 50.9.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Shares#Wall Street#Tokyo#Ap
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian currencies edge higher, equities mixed in low-volume trade

BENGALURU (Dec 24): Most Asian currencies inched higher on Friday, buoyed by hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant won't damage the global economy too much, with the Indonesian rupiah pulling back from a near two-month high to trade almost flat. Equity markets in the region were largely mixed in thin...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

The stock market continues to break records, but all this growth can't last forever. If a crash is on the horizon, it may be tempting to pull your money out of the market. There are significant drawbacks to this strategy, and there's a better way to protect your investments. Over...
STOCKS
newschain

Seoul: North Korea defector likely made rare border crossing

A person who crossed the border into North Korea on New Year’s Day was likely a defector who had slipped through the same heavily fortified frontier in the other direction to settle in South Korea in late 2020, South Korea’s military said on Monday. South Korean surveillance equipment...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy