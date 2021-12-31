ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 was...

By Jeff Rusack
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yCqy_0dZdKD5300

“Incredible.”

“A drag.”

“Spectacular.”

Words used by some Western New Yorkers to describe this past year. People walking around the ice rink of Canalside were asked to fill in the blank: 2021 was ____.

“It was a difficult year,” said Jocelyn Merheb.

“It was a challenging year, echoed Steve Schultz.

“A year of discovery,” added Isabella Simoncelli.

No one was specifically asked about the ongoing pandemic, but it was nearly always the main topic of these vaguely prompted conversations.

“I think a lot of people really didn't know how to adjust to it. And I think it's a really difficult time. I think brighter skies are ahead,” said Jim Stoffel.

“It taught us to adapt and change the way that we live and find good in different things and find a different way of life,” said Bella Finley.

“When you're put in that position where you're completely shut down, it was hard and it was scary. But I think that's when you really figure out who you are and what you want to do,” said Simoncelli.

“You have to be strong to go through all this but thank God our family is good. Our health is good. We're healthy,” explained Merheb.

With 2022 on our doorstep, there was also optimism.

“Looking forward to the future.”

“I have to be optimistic.”

“I think 2022 is going to be a good year.”

#Canalside
BUFFALO, NY
