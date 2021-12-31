ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Florida crushes East Georgia State; extends win streak to 12 games

By Courtney Mims
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 4 Northwest Florida men’s basketball team took down East Georgia State 102-51 on Thursday.

The Raiders knocked down 16 three-pointers in the matchup, six of them coming from Kam Wood who led the team with 22 points.

With the win, the Raiders extend their win streak to 12 games.

Northwest Florida will take on Georgia Highlands on Friday at 2 p.m. at Gulf Coast.

