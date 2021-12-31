Northwest Florida crushes East Georgia State; extends win streak to 12 games
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 4 Northwest Florida men’s basketball team took down East Georgia State 102-51 on Thursday.
The Raiders knocked down 16 three-pointers in the matchup, six of them coming from Kam Wood who led the team with 22 points.
With the win, the Raiders extend their win streak to 12 games.
Northwest Florida will take on Georgia Highlands on Friday at 2 p.m. at Gulf Coast.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0