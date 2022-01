After the second killing in six months, the big brass showed up. A U.S. military veteran had been stabbed to death at a homeless camp in West LA after an argument in a tent on the sidewalk; this followed an earlier homicide at the same camp in April. In October, shortly after the stabbing, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough flew to Los Angeles. He toured the encampment, known as Veterans Row, and soon made two big promises.

