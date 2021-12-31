FEMA to pay 75% of Marshall Fire costs
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — FEMA has authorized funding to help fight the Marshall Fire, which in a matter of hours became the most destructive fire in Colorado history.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the funding through a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant . It makes FEMA money available to pay 75% of the state’s firefighting costs.Live updates: 1,600-acre fire destroys hundreds, evacuation orders continue to grow
The grant money can be used for:
- field camps
- equipment use
- repair and replacement
- mobilization and demobilization activities
- tools, materials and supplies
The grants are provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund and are available “to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster,” according to FEMA.How to help with the Boulder County wildfires
Tammy Littrell, FEMA’s acting regional administrator, authorized the funding late Thursday afternoon when the fire had destroyed more than 100 homes and threatened more than 1,000.
Shortly after, officials said the fire had burned more than 580 homes, making it the most destructive fire in Colorado history in terms of homes lost . That number now has grown, although it’s unclear by how much.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0