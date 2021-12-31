Police are investigating a murder in the city of Desert Hot Springs Thursday night.

According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, at approximately 6:10 pm, officers responded to a report of an adult male subject injured at the intersection of Flora Avenue and Ocotillo Road in Desert Hot Springs.

Officers found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are scene and assumed the investigation.

Road Closures:

Flora Avenue from Palm Drive eastbound to Ocotillo Road

Ocotillo Road southbound from Estrella Avenue and Northbound from Granada Avenue.

Cal Fire originally reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area.

However, Chief Jim Henson told News Channel 3 there was no crash, it was a homicide. The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the incident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

You can reach the newsroom through SHARE@KESQ.com.

The post Deadly shooting under investigation in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ .