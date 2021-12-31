Deadly shooting under investigation in Desert Hot Springs
Police are investigating a murder in the city of Desert Hot Springs Thursday night.
According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, at approximately 6:10 pm, officers responded to a report of an adult male subject injured at the intersection of Flora Avenue and Ocotillo Road in Desert Hot Springs.
Officers found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are scene and assumed the investigation.
Road Closures:
- Flora Avenue from Palm Drive eastbound to Ocotillo Road
- Ocotillo Road southbound from Estrella Avenue and Northbound from Granada Avenue.
Cal Fire originally reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area.
However, Chief Jim Henson told News Channel 3 there was no crash, it was a homicide. The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the incident.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
You can reach the newsroom through SHARE@KESQ.com.
The post Deadly shooting under investigation in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ .
Comments / 1