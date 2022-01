I have mixed emotions about the holidays — the jam-packed days before and between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. My personal history of Christmas rests lightly on a past of Hannukah when I was a child and indifference when I was a young adult. But when I had a child of my own, I embraced a deep nostalgia for a Christmas I had never experienced. Heavily influenced by a taste for Victoriana and an idealized past which never was, I longed for plum pudding and a candle-lit Christmas tree. I liked Christmas carols and loved Christmas Eve church services, the nave bedecked with holly and pine and ivy. Plaid blankets sprouted on my couch and my rolling pin unfurled cookies to be clad with red and green sugar.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO