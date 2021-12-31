ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New California laws will change who can become a police officer

By Ashley Zavala, Katelyn Stark
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) — In just a matter of days, several new state laws will take effect, and some of them will change police practices.

In the new year, badly behaving officers will be prohibited from transferring to other law enforcement agencies. The law allows the state agency that certifies police officers to strip them of their badges for misconduct, including wrongful killing, perjury and sexual assault.

The minimum age of those who are eligible to be a police officer will also be raised this year to 21 years old.

That new rule does not apply to anyone who has been enrolled in a basic academy or employed as a police officer in California before Dec. 31, 2021.

Before, police officers in California needed to be 18 with a high school diploma. But soon, the education requirement will also change, requiring them to have a college degree.

By 2023, the state’s chancellor of community colleges is expected to come up with a modern policing degree program.

Some police training practices will also change.

Officers will no longer be allowed to use certain types of restraints and in cases, will be limited to when they can use rubber bullets.

When it comes to the worst-case scenario, in the new year, the State Attorney General’s Office will be required to investigate all police killings of unarmed civilians.

