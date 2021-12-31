ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NYE Plans in the Basin

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – As the New Year gets closer, people are getting ready to celebrate.
Downtown Odessa INC. is hosting a countdown event at The Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. The events include a comedy show, dance floor with a DJ, complimentary champagne, and a ball drop,

Downtown Odessa INC. Executive Director, Alexis Moulakis says, “this event is to try to put a program that enhances the quality of life out here in Odessa, and makes it so people don’t always need to go to Dallas or San Antonio.”

The Marriott’s not the only place you can celebrate this up coming New Year’s Eve. There will be live music at Eccentric brewing and American Legion starting at 6 P.M. Both events are in Midland.
A family friendly event is hosted at the Odessa and Midland Cinergy with an Italian buffet and games at 7 P.M. For those who like to be creative The Painted Potter in Odessa is hosting a Pottery and Prosecco event at 7 P.M.
La Hacienda is hosting a dance party all night.

Some people don’t have the luxury to spend it with loved ones. People in the Basin say technology makes things easier now a days. Therefore, you can celebrate from far away.

