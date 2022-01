For the first time in a generation, the UK is in the middle of an unprecedented supply chain crisis, and in recent weeks, we have seen very clearly the immediate and far-reaching impacts of it. Whether it’s the shortage of truck drivers prompting panic-buying at fuel stations that required military intervention, or the ramp up of materials and goods stockpiling UK businesses are doing to cope with shortages during the festive season, never has the UK’s supply chain system been stretched so thin. There are real fears this could rip through an economy that has only just started recovering from COVID-19.

