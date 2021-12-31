ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composer Akira Yamaoka Talks About Creating Music for Slitterhead and Working with Keiichiro Toyama Again

By Kiara Gonzalez
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive interview with Bokeh Game Studio, composer Akira Yamaoka talked about his experience creating the music for Slitterhead. During the interview, Yamaoka described his composing process and discussed his experience working with Keiichiro Toyama after more than 20 years. Bokeh Game Studio, the independent game studio created...

games.mxdwn.com

Akira Yamaoka
#Musical Style#Electric Guitar#Bokeh Game Studio
