Raleigh, N.C. — A handful of Triangle bars and restaurants had to close down for New Year's Eve after due to COVID-19. Whiskey Kitchen in Raleigh made the decision to shut their doors on Friday night after one employee felt sick and went to get tested for COVID-19. Garland restaurant, on West Martin Street, also shut down on Friday night after one of its staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO