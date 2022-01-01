ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

18-year-old killed in Merced shooting identified, police searching for teen suspect

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVSdy_0dZdEgz400

Merced police have identified the man killed in a shooting on Thursday as 18-year-old Myhka Thomas.

Thomas was shot just before 5 pm near W Street and 10th Street after some sort of altercation.

Police say 15-year-old Robert Fitzgerald Lewis III shot at a car that was stopped on the road.

When police arrived, they found Thomas and a 17-year-old girl who had also been shot.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen girl was rushed to a hospital in Modesto.

There is now an arrest warrant for Lewis III. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Robert Fitzgerald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy