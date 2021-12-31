1 Vehicle Stuck in Flooded L.A. Neighborhood Street

A Harvard Park intersection flooded leaving one vehicle stuck during a heavy rainstorm Keith Johnson/KNN

Los Angeles: A vehicle was seen left unoccupied in the flooded street near the intersection of Denker and Slauson Avenues in the Harvard Park area of Los Angeles. Rain continued to drench the Southland causing street flooding in many areas.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to reports of flooding at the intersection around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec.30, 2021. Los Angeles Department of Transportation and street services were also at the location.

