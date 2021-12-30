ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Cape Cod has more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 in past two weeks

By Cynthia McCormick, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

The state Department of Public Health said in its weekly municipal report Thursday that Barnstable County on Cape Cod has experienced more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks .

Barnstable County's testing positivity rate over the past 14 days came to 9.45% versus the state rate of 7.74%.

But the daily report issued by state public health officials Thursday, which was based on Wednesday's figures, showed a surge of new cases drove the state's seven-day positivity rate to 16.44%.

That's the highest the state's positivity rate has been since early May 2020.

Also in the report , the DPH said Massachusetts had 21,137 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,038,566 since the pandemic began.

There were 949 new probable cases across the state, for a total of 79,345.

Barnstable County had 260 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 24,105, the DPH said Thursday.

Statewide, 1,817 people with coronavirus were hospitalized. A little over one-third — 631, were fully vaccinated.

In Barnstable County, 37 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, including 13 at Falmouth Hospital and 24 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, of whom four were in the intensive care unit.

State public health officials said there were 36 newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts Wednesday, for a total of 19,772 since the pandemic began.

In addition, there were two probable coronavirus deaths, for a total of 448.

Two COVID-19 deaths in Barnstable County brought the coronavirus fatality toll to 556 since the pandemic began.

The DPH weekly municipal report said that over the past two weeks, Barnstable, the Cape's largest town, had 508 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 6,280 since the pandemic began and a two-week testing positivity rate of 9.30%.

New cases over the past two weeks, case totals, and two-week testing positivity rates for the rest of the Cape's towns are:

Bourne (195, 2,216, 7.99%); Brewster (83, 837, 6.68%); Chatham (26, 487, 6.26%); Dennis (130, 1,414, 9.31%); Eastham (24, 318, 8.11%); Falmouth (204, 2,543, 5.95%); Harwich (99, 1,257, 8.69%); Mashpee (125, 1,413, 7.73%); Orleans (31, 459, 6.69%); Provincetown (7, 360, 2.72%); Sandwich (211, 2,145, 8.98%); Truro (8, 144, 7.76%); Wellfleet (18, 185, 9.57%); and Yarmouth (192, 2,643, 7.92%).

Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

