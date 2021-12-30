ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals odds, picks and prediction

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) go for a ninth win in a row Sunday when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17. This pivotal AFC tilt is set for 1 p.m. ET from Paul Brown Stadium. Below, we look at the Chiefs vs. Bengals odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

After starting the season 3-4, the Chiefs now lead the AFC at 11-4 after winning eight straight games, five of which were by double-digits. Their most recent win was a 36-10 home victory over Pittsburgh in Week 16. It was Kansas City’s third-consecutive, 30-point game. The Chiefs have covered the spread six games in a row with the Over cashing in the last three.

The Bengals are winners of their last two games, crushing Baltimore last Sunday 41-21. QB Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards against the Ravens as the offense bounced back from a disappointing 15-point performance in a 5-point win at Denver in Week 15. The Bengals have covered the spread in their last two games.

Chiefs at Bengals odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 11:27 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Chiefs -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Bengals +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -5.5 (-108) | Bengals +5.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Chiefs at Bengals key injuries

Chiefs

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) questionable
  • LG Joe Thuney (illness) questionable

Bengals

  • LB Germaine Pratt (reserve/COVID-19 list) out
  • LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) probable

Chiefs at Bengals odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Chiefs 27, Bengals 21

In a matchup like this between two quality AFC teams, it feels safer to go with the one that’s played far more consistent football the last two months. The Chiefs have won their last eight games, while the Bengals lost to the 49ers, Chargers, Browns and Jets in that same span. Cincinnati has been incredibly difficult to predict.

At -230, the Chiefs’ money line doesn’t offer much return, so I would PASS here and bet on the spread.

The Chiefs haven’t kept many of their recent games very close, recording four blowouts (Raiders twice, Broncos and Steelers) in the last two months. I don’t expect them to crush the Bengals in the same way, but they should be able to cover the 5.5-point spread.

They’ve covered the spread in their last six and that should continue Sunday. Take CHIEFS -5.5 (-108).

The Chiefs defense hasn’t received enough credit for the way it has played this season. Kansas City has allowed more than 14 points just once in its last seven games, and that came against the high-powered Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bengals are capable of lighting up the scoreboard too, but I think their 41-point outburst against the Ravens was more a product of a Baltimore’s banged-up secondary.

With the total inflated, I like UNDER 51.5 (-117) in this one.

