Klamath Alerts Weather Outlook – Strong Storm Expected Monday. Posted 1-2-22 (AM Update) For additional weather information and briefings subscribe to our breaking news app. A strong storm with high winds is expected to begin impacting the Pacific Northwest as soon as Sunday afternoon. The majority of precipitation is expected Monday into Thursday. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible along the coast and in the higher elevations of Klamath and Lake Counties. Blizzard conditions will be possible in areas exposed to winds during heavy snow showers. Snow rates that exceed 1 inch an hour are possible in the Cascades. Due to the wet and heavy nature of the snow and high winds, power outages will also be possible. Increasing snow levels and warming by Tuesday could cause some minor flooding concerns (near the coast mostly).

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO