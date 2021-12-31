ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trimble, OH

Trimble wins at Meigs, 66-51

By From staff reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVZmR_0dZdE6UH00
Trimble's Blake Guffey (10) scores at the basket during a game against Caldwell on Dec. 18. Guffey had 24 points in Trimble's 66-51 win at Meigs on Thursday.  Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

ROCKSPRINGS — The Trimble Tomcats will enter the new year with a perfect record.

Trimble won its final game during the 2021 portion of the high school basketball season, winning 66-51 at Meigs High School's Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Tomcats up their record to 9-0 on the season, while Meigs falls to 7-4.

Blake Guffey powered Trimble's attack, scoring 24 points on 8 of 12 shooting. He added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Tyler Weber and Austin Wisor were also in double figures for Trimble. Weber had 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting. Wisor hit three 3-pointers as part of his 13-point effort, adding five assists.

Bryce Downs tallied eight points, seven rebounds and two steals. Tucker Dixon had four points, six rebounds and three assists. Cole Wright added two points, while William Freeborn had three assists.

The Tomcats used a big third quarter to pull away from the Marauders. Trimble led 20-18 after a high-scoring first quarter, and extended the lead to 31-26 at halftime.

Trimble won the third quarter 21-10 to lead 52-36 going to the fourth. Meigs won the final quarter, 15-14, but it wasn't enough to come back.

Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 22 points on 7 of 24 shooting. He added nine rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Ethan Stewart added eight points and four rebounds for Meigs.

Trimble returns to action on Tuesday at Southern in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

Comments / 0

Related
Athens Messenger

Bulldogs remain unbeaten

The Athens High School boys' swim team remains undefeated with a 10-0 record after winning the Tri-Valley Invitational. The Bulldogs won all but one event on the way to claiming the title over Tri-Valley, Zanesville, John Glenn and Fairfield Union. Athens was led by double winners Cole Huebner and Nico...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Ohio opens MAC play with a win

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a longer break than expected over the holidays, the Ohio men's basketball team finally tipped off conference action. Ohio rode its defense to a 59-47 win at Western Michigan's Read Fieldhouse/University Arena on Saturday. The Bobcats, who were playing their first game since Dec. 21...
OHIO STATE
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
114
Followers
251
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy