FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could edge higher and revisit the 1.1415 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Despite gaining +0.40% (NY close of 1.1368) last Friday, upward momentum has not improved by all that much. That said, there is room for EUR to advance to 1.1390 before the current upward pressure should ease. The major resistance at 1.1415 is unlikely to come under threat. Support is at 1.1355 followed by 1.1335.”

CURRENCIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO