Cajun women’s basketball team falls in conference opener
The Ragin’ Cajun women’s basketball team started sunbelt conference play at home.
They hosted the UT-Arlington Mavericks.
The Cajuns struggled to get baskets in the first half; they were outscored by 13 points.
Louisiana tries to rally back late but fall just short.
UT Arlington picks up the win 62-60 the final.
Destiny Rice led the Cajuns in scoring with 17 points.
Louisiana is now 8-3 on the year; their next opponent is Texas State on New Year's Day.
