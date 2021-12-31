ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Cajun women’s basketball team falls in conference opener

By Karaski Melvin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDPEG_0dZdDhpa00

The Ragin’ Cajun women’s basketball team started sunbelt conference play at home.

They hosted the UT-Arlington Mavericks.

The Cajuns struggled to get baskets in the first half; they were outscored by 13 points.

Louisiana tries to rally back late but fall just short.

UT Arlington picks up the win 62-60 the final.

Destiny Rice led the Cajuns in scoring with 17 points.

Louisiana is now 8-3 on the year; their next opponent is Texas State on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
MySanAntonio

Texas A&M student dies in crash while traveling home for holidays

Chance Gibson, a 2021 graduate of The Woodlands High School who ran cross country and track, died Saturday as a result of an automobile accident. Gibson was a freshman at Texas A&M where he ran for the Aggies. A Texas A&M press release confirmed Sunday evening that Gibson was traveling...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajuns#Weather#Ragin#Ut Arlington#Texas State#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

1 Major Conference Went Winless During Bowl Season

Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Men Host Maryland Monday Night

Iowa City, Iowa — The Iowa men return to Big Ten play Monday night by hosting Maryland The Terps are 8-4 and this will be their first true road game under interim coach Danny Manning. That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who does not think Maryland will be intimidated by...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 College Football teams headed for a hefty drop in 2022

Even as early as right now, college football teams are capable of indicating a rise or fall in their performances next season. Here are five that fall into the latter. Whether it is because of the loss of a player, the loss of a coach, or their current showing merely being a fluke, there are multiple college football teams that are bound to take a bit of a tumble between now and the 2022-23 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
lcuchaps.com

LCU's Opens Conference Play Falling To Snap 22-Game Conference Win Streak

KINGSVILLE, Texas (December 31, 2021) – A cold-shooting Lubbock Christian University ran into a hot-shooting Texas A&M-Kingsville to open Lone Star Conference play Friday inside Steinke P.E. Center, as the No.1 Lady Chaps were held to their lowest scoring performance in nearly 12 years, falling 59-42 to the Javelinas, who shot 53.7% from the field. The loss snapped LCU's 22-game conference win streak and they drop a conference opener for the first time since opening the 2016-17 conference season with a loss at St. Mary's (ironically also on New Year's Eve).
LUBBOCK, TX
KLFY News 10

Run Tide! No. 1 Bama over non-P5 Cincy 27-6 in CFP semi

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. grew up near the Alabama campus watching the Crimson Tide win championships, and wanting to play a big part in one. With the fifth-year senior and first-year featured back running for a career-high 204 yards and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young throwing three touchdown passes, the Crimson Tide […]
ARLINGTON, TX
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy