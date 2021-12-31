Cajun women’s basketball team falls in conference opener

The Ragin’ Cajun women’s basketball team started sunbelt conference play at home.

They hosted the UT-Arlington Mavericks.

The Cajuns struggled to get baskets in the first half; they were outscored by 13 points.

Louisiana tries to rally back late but fall just short.

UT Arlington picks up the win 62-60 the final.

Destiny Rice led the Cajuns in scoring with 17 points.

Louisiana is now 8-3 on the year; their next opponent is Texas State on New Year’s Day.

