Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 123021

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
Over the next couple of days, a cold front, which is now draped around the East coast, will be the focal point for heavy rain, snow, and severe weather throughout the region. Due to the delayed movement of the Southeast section of the front, a line of thunderstorms has developed across areas of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley this morning, allowing for widespread flooding.
Comments / 0