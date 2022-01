The high for Bitcoin in December came on the 1st of the month when BTC/USD was trading near the 59,000.00 mark. This high was demonstrated in late November too, after BTC/USD hit a low of nearly 53,500.00 on the 28th of November and reversed upwards. Since touching these short term highs at the beginning of the month, BTC/USD has quite simply struggled. As January gets ready to display a brand new year, the world’s most famous cryptocurrency is fighting near important support levels and looks suspiciously uneasy.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO