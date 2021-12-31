ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene woman shares her experience with domestic abuse as cases rise over the holidays

By Noah McKinney
 3 days ago

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Along with the relaxation and family time that we enjoy during the holidays comes stress. Organizing gatherings, decorating, travel it can all be a bit much. This is one reason Dan Cox of The Noah Project says they see a spike in domestic abuse cases every holiday season.

“When the holidays expand so do the pressures on the family…You throw in a dose of trauma in that and then you get a situation where things spin out of control very easily.” Cox says.

Which is why he says it’s important to check in on your loved ones on holidays and every day.

“It’s okay to ask, are you okay?…But if you find out that there is some family violence going on. Encourage those who are being abused to reach out to some professionals like a local shelter and talk to them…Be sure they know what their options are because the power and control in an abusive situation keeps them from being able to make those kind of decisions.” Says Cox.

It’s a position Danielle Rosales found herself in with her older sister Olivia.

“She believed she was nothing, She was worth nothing and there was nothing we were going to do to change her mind.” Rosales says.

Rosales continued to hold out hope and talk to her sister but unfortunately Sonia Olivia Trucks was found dead by her boyfriend on Sunday May 23rd 2016.

“When I got the call I’m not going to say I was or wasn’t surprised. I was just devastated.” Says Rosales.

2016 murder of Olivia Trucks

The far reaching effects of that day are something she and her family are still feeling 6 years later. Rosales has become a Mental Healthcare worker and outspoken advocate for domestic abuse awareness. Helping many people who are in the same situation she was in just a few years ago.

“My sister was brutally murdered…but I refuse to let her die twice” Rosales says.

Sharing her experiences so others can learn from what her sister and family went through.

“Not to feed what they’re already being told…I don’t understand it why are you being stupid why are you staying? what are we doing we’re just feeding the negative that they already believe of themselves.” Says Rosales

In hopes that future stories might have a happier outcome.

“And that’s one thing that my sister taught me in losing her. Is the fact that I’m strong and I got this. And that’s what I try to tell people that I work with. You’re amazing you’re strong just get past it…But its easier said than done.” Rosales said.

