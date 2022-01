The Rose Parade is back to ring in the new year, after the 2021 event was cancelled due to the pandemic. With LeVar Burton serving as grand marshal, the 2022 parade will take place on Jan. 1 on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif. The celebration begins at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on several platforms. Los Angeles’ KTLA (Channel 5), ABC, NBC, Univision, RDF-TV and Hallmark Drama Channel will all provide live coverage. KTLA’s programming will begin at 4 a.m. PT with retrospective footage of the 2012 Tournament of Roses followed by backstage...

