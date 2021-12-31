“I have to do a better job of finding ways to get Terry the ball”: Scott Turner speaks out about Terry McLaurin slump

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — It’s been a rough couple of games for Washington Football Team star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

During Washington’s three game losing streak, McLaurin has been a non factor. On Sunday against Dallas, McLaurin had three receptions for 40 yards. The week before against Philadelphia: two receptions for 51 yards.

The last time Terry had over 51 yards receiving was back in Week 11 against Carolina. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner was asked today about McLaurin’s limited touches in recent weeks:

“I have to do a better job of finding ways to get Terry the ball,” said Turner. “We need to give him the ball more. I need to do a better job. Everyone’s targets have gone down cause we’ve been throwing the ball less. He still is getting more targets than our other players. He knows how we feel about him as offensive staff, how I feel about him that we do try to work him to get on the ball.”

Washington might need a big outing from McLaurin on Sunday, as the team takes on Philadelphia at home in a must win divisional matchup.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.