BUFFALO, N.Y. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Erie County, the Erie County Department of Health is planning on distributing thousands of KN95 masks to the public. According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the county. Poloncarz says the new variant was first identified by the University at Buffalo's genetic sequencing program from local samples collected between Dec. 7 and Dec. 10.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO