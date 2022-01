Wind Chill Advisory issued December 30 at 9:56PM CST until January 01 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

East Marshall-Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk- Including the cities of Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, and Erskine 706 PM CST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...East Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, East Polk and Mahnomen Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

