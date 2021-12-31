ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of Korea’s Lee Says Recovery, Prices Set Normalization Pace

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea will continue to adjust policy in line with the economy’s recovery and keep an eye on the risk that high inflation lasts longer, Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a speech marking the new year. Following two interest-rate hikes in 2021, the South...

www.investing.com

