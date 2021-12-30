Contemporary Living in Tysons Corner

Tucked away in one of the most desirable streets in the Peninsula, this one of a kind home is the perfect beach getaway, Elegantly built with attention to detail, this 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home is completely furnished and has everything you have been looking for. Disappearing doors harmoniously meld in the indoor and outdoor spaces allowing the coastal environment to enhance every aspect of the lower level .The large outdoor living space is highlighted by the custom BBQ area, waterfall,Koi pond, and fire-pit. The dramatic Great room is complimented by beam ceilings and a dramatic stone fireplace. The chef kitchen is detailed with custom cabinets and premium appliances. The Great Room is finished with a large dining area perfect for entertaining. The desirable downstairs bedroom includes a private en suite bathroom and separate entrance. The large Master Bedroom includes sweeping balconies ,a luxurious bathroom with custom sinks, oversized shower with built in steam shower. claw-footed tub and built in closet space. 1 additional bedroom upstairs also has a private en-suite bathroom. The private loft/den is perfect for a 2nd TV room or retreat. The 3rd story offers possibilities of an additional bedroom or living space. This perfect location is close to the famous wedge, private bay club, 1 block from the beach, Balboa Village, fun zone, Balboa Island, restaurants. and more.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO