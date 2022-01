Olivia and Alex Bowen, who met on Love Island in 2016, have announced they are expecting their first child together.The couple, who came in second place in the series, were married in September 2018 and are one of the few couples who have stayed together after leaving the show.Olivia shared the news on New Year’s Day through a post on her Instagram account, sharing Polaroid pictures of her husband kissing her baby bump.In another Polaroid photograph was a baby onesie bearing the words “Baby Bowen” and pictures of the pregnancy scan, and a third showed the couple smiling and holding...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO