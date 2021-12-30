Black and Livin’: The 10 Best Cities for Black People to Live

Living Abundantly owner and coach Brandy Baxter coaches families to bring future financial goals into present reality. She also owns Envision 30, a learning and development company for future-focused leaders. She is the author of the book, The Story of Three Little Divas: Reach Your Money Goals in 3 Steps Before You Huff and Puff and Blow Your Next Paycheck Away. Brandy is also the co-founder of Black Girl Financial Magic, an organization that supports and promotes women of color who work or have businesses in personal finance. Brandy is a veteran of the United States Air Force, and she is currently pursuing a doctorate in Strategic Foresight. Visit the website at www.BrandyBaxter.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.com/in/BrandyBaxter, Twitter.com/2LiveAbundantly, and Instagram.com/brandys2cents4u/

