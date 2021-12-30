ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

How to Deploy Machine Learning Models

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe easiest way to deploy machine learning models on the web. I will introduce the easiest way to deploy machine learning applications on the web. In the previous notebooks, I have built machine learning models using linear and tree-based models. It turned out that hyper tuned XGboost model performed best. That...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
ELECTRONICS
CIO

Mastercard execs: Care and feeding of machine learning models is key to success

With over 2.5 billion consumer accounts, Mastercard connects nearly every financial institution in the world and generates almost 75 billion transactions a year. As a result, the company has built over decades a data warehouse that holds “one of the best datasets about commerce really anywhere in the world,” says Ed McLaughlin, president of operations and technology at Mastercard.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Extracting Features from Audio Samples for Machine Learning

Creating an effective classifier relies on extracting useful features from the underlying data. In this tutorial, we outline a tool that optimizes audio feature extraction. Humans are great at classifying noises. We can hear a chirp and surmise that it belongs to a bird, we can hear an abstract noise and classify it as speech with a particular meaning and definition. This relationship between humans and audio classification forms the basis of speech and human communication as a whole. Translating this incredible ability to computers on the other hand can be a difficult challenge, to say the least.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
marketplace.org

Machine learning calls the shots in some work contexts

​​​​​​Alexandru, an Uber driver, received a final warning from the company that if he continued with “fraudulent behavior,” he’d have his account deactivated. As it turned out, Alexandru had done nothing wrong. Uber’s fraud detection systems mistakenly sent him warnings. “It...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Learning#Data Model#Virtual Environment#Save#Pycharm Ide#Pip#Json#Classes Npy
towardsdatascience.com

The Definitive Way to Deal With Continuous Variables in Machine Learning

A combination of statistical methods and engineering is key. Let’s see why and how KBinsDiscretizer should be the ML engineer’s friend. Data analysis can be seen as a device (or a black box; or a Chinese room) which, given some inputs, provides outputs. The main difference between rule-based and statistics-based (aka machine learning) is that the former accepts training examples and rules (“algorithms”) as inputs and gives predictions as output, while the latter expects training examples and labels as inputs and gives rules as output. That is, in machine learning the rules are inferred from the relationship between input data and labels, while in the classical approach the rules are pre-determined, usually by humans who spent years trying to figure them out. The difference is not as subtle as one may think: for example, in science the rules are often encoded in programs that perform a simulation of the physical system under investigation (e.g. Earth’s climate or interactions between particles). On the other hand, if those rules are not known beforehand as pre-existing theoretical frameworks, the other option is likely to be only one that makes sense. It is worth mentioning that in some notable cases such as protein folding, a machine learning approach called AlphaFold has been proven to be at least as successful as more traditional means, unlocking new exciting possibilities.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Benchmark your Machine Learning Models using Cloud Based AutoML

Developing accurate models and tools to predict or classify data is an integral part of a data scientist’s job. Building models takes quite a bit of effort and can be time consuming —if you’re looking for a potential shortcut to this process, keep reading. At first, let’s...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Phys.org

Machine learning used to predict synthesis of complex novel materials

Scientists and institutions dedicate more resources each year to the discovery of novel materials to fuel the world. As natural resources diminish and the demand for higher value and advanced performance products grows, researchers have increasingly looked to nanomaterials. Nanoparticles have already found their way into applications ranging from energy...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
jetbrains.com

Machine Learning on JetBrains Academy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) conjure up images of robots and science fiction movies in many people’s minds, but the fact is they’ve already become an integral part of our society. Are you, too, ready to turn science fiction into reality and get your hands on coding real-world applications based on AI and ML?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Leveling Up Your Machine Learning Projects

A practical guide on how to structure machine learning projects. Starting out in data science, notebooks are your friend. They are great at being multi-purpose tools to visualize and explore the data but are not the best as your project becomes more complicated. For such projects, we will want code...
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

How to deploy a Bitwarden server with Docker

Are you looking to deploy an in-house password manager server? Jack Wallen shows you how with Bitwarden and Docker. Bitwarden is one of my favorite password managers. But if you're seriously concerned about security and would rather not save your password database on a third-party server, you might want to consider deploying your own Bitwarden server.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

New Study Finds Over 96% of Computer Vision (CV) Teams Already Using Synthetic Data for Training and Testing of Visual Machine Learning Models

A survey by Datagen reveals widespread adoption of synthetic data throughout the CV field to advance AI/ML applications. Datagen, the leader in synthetic data generation on a mission to bring data simulation to every computer vision engineer, today announced the release of a new research study, “Synthetic Data: Key to Production-Ready AI in 2022,” exploring training data in the field of Computer Vision (CV). The study reveals a once fragmented field beginning to coalesce around the promise of synthetic data to help mitigate frequent project delays and cancellations.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

AWS is offering free Machine Learning online course; know how to apply!

AWS is giving a free online course called Math for Machine Learning , which interested participants can enrol on. Participants will thoroughly understand vectors and matrices, linear algebra, probability theorems, univariate calculus, and multivariate calculus, all required to comprehend machine learning fully. Brent Werness, an. AWS. Machine Learning Instructor, will...
EDUCATION
towardsdatascience.com

Deploying Docker Containerised ML Models on AWS Elastic Beanstalk

What do an iPhone photo library, an Amazon shopping basket and a Netflix home page all have in common?. One way or another, each of these applications interacts with a Machine Learning model to improve user experience and to better serve end users. It is without doubt that machine learning...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Secret of Delivering Machine Learning to Production

87% of ML projects are eventually not delivered to production (VB). This article from 2019 is cited in almost every MLOps startup pitch deck, and this number is well-established in the ML discourse. To be totally honest, I have tried to trace back this number and figure out how it was retrieved — and didn’t find any reliable source or research to support it. However, this number seems quite reasonable if you also consider projects that were stopped at an early stage of PoC. The more painful number is the relative amount of projects that were already committed to the management or even to customers, in which significant efforts have already been invested — that were terminated before (or after) hitting production. In my previous post: “how to run due diligence for ML teams”, I give a high-level overview of the ingredients of successful ML teams. Here, you can find some practical advice on how to build high-impact ML teams.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

How to deploy Univention Corporate Server as a virtual machine

Looking for a simple and powerful multi-purpose server for your business? Univention Corporate Server might be just the thing. Jack Wallen explains the process of deploying UCS with VirtualBox. Univention Corporate Server is a great platform to deploy to your data center to serve many needs. It can be a...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

3 Steps to Build and Deploy your NLP model as a Microservice on Azure

The easiest and cheapest way to deploy ML models on Azure. After spending countless hours training your model, you now need to make it available for other applications or services. Depending on how you approach the deployment to the cloud, this process may take several hours or just a few...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Accelerated Materials Design Using Multi-Target Regression Neural Network and Shapley Values

Significance of Multi-target regression analysis in materials discovery. This article is an extension of my previous post “Shapley Value aided Recipe for Materials Design” which explains the usage of Shapley values for extracting feature importance and their impact on individual target variables leading to drafting a blueprint for materials design. However, to innovate and fabricate new materials, we need to consider the synergistic effect of several properties determining the performance.
DESIGN
towardsdatascience.com

Data Science Project to Improve your Business Understanding

A data science project is always about improving the business process. The improvement could be anything — increase in revenue, lag time elimination, customer retention, etc. Your data science project would always have the improvement as the primary KPI you would need to achieve. The problem is, a lot...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy