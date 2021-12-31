ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Vergara shakes her moneymaker in recap of best moments of 2021

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 3 days ago
Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, shared her best moments of 2021 in a recap on Instagram with her 24.2 million followers on Thursday, just days away from the New Year. The gorgeous actress shared her...

Footwear News

Julianne Hough’s Best Style Moments of 2021 Included Edgy Dresses & Towering Heels

Over the course of 2021, Julianne Hough showed up time and time again in chic and stylish looks. The actress and dancer posted to her social media, hit red carpets, and even ran errands throughout the year in an array of fun, feminine, edgy and sleek looks. She wore everything from simple black pumps to trendy square-toe styles, and you can find the star has designers like Georges Chakra, Madga Butrym, Stella McCartney and many more in her closet. When Hough is not on stage or on a red carpet, you can typically find her wearing more sporty looks and wearing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

Sofia Vergara posts gushing birthday message to Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara hailed her husband Joe Manganiello "divine" on his 45th birthday. The 49-year-old Colombian-American actress - who has been married to the 'Magic Mike' star since 2015 - took to social media to gush over her "divino husband", which means "divine" in English, as they celebrated the occasion on Tuesday (28.12.21).
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Goes Wild in Chic Tiger-Print Coat and Soaring Platform Booties

Sofia Vergara showed off her wild style in a new mirror selfie. The “Modern Family” star posed on Instagram Stories wearing a bold Proenza Schouler coat. The tan style featured a pointed collar with faint fringe detailing on its sides, as well as an allover black tiger stripe print. Vergara allowed her outerwear to make the boldest statement, pairing it with black trousers, a chunky gold bracelet and black quilted Chanel handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Hot Pursuit” actress opted for towering ankle booties. Her black Prada style appeared to feature platform soles and pointed toes. The now sold-out pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

The Best Celebrity Fashion Moments This Week

Our fashion favorites from December 18 to December 24. Well, Christmas is officially here and before we all gather around the tree in our cozy pajamas and fuzzy socks, let’s get into this week’s best celebrity fashion moments. Over on the west coast, the Smith family attended the premiere for The Matrix Resurrections to support Mama Jada Pinkett Smith in style, along with a number of other very fashionable guests. Both Amanda Seales and Amanda Gorman brightened up our Instagram timelines with their colorful dresses, while Coi Leray channeled arctic aesthetics with an Adidas track suit made from fur. However, not everyone is bundling up and embracing the cold weather just yet, Saweetie brought the heat by showing us her body stays summer ready – even in the winter – with the most stylish and sultry bathing suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Beats Winter Blues in Cobalt Dress and Sky-High Silver Platforms

Sofia Vergara went glam for a sleek social media post, with shoes to match. The “Modern Family” star posed on Instagram Stories while behind the scenes on a new project, wearing a bright blue dress. The cobalt number featured long 3/4 sleeves, as well as a plunging neckline and knee-length silhouette. Vergara wore no accessories, allowing the dress to make the brightest statement. She also played with Instagram filters, adding a “Shooting Time” sticker and filter that made her hair change colors. When it came to shoes, the “Hot Pursuit” actress opted for towering platform sandals. Her pair featured metallic silver leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Wedding-Worthy Dress With a Major Slit and Matching Sky-High Booties

Jennifer Lopez looks ready to walk down the aisle, but before you get too excited, it's all a part of promotion for her new song and film (Sorry, Bennifer stans). On Tuesday, Lopez performed her new song, "On My Way," from her upcoming movie Marry Me (which premieres in February 2022) on the season 21 finale of The Voice. For the occasion, she chose an ethereal, wedding-worthy white dress with a hip-high slit. The caped gown was structured and tight around her bodice before flowing into a breezy, pleated skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Romantic Plunging Blue Dress & Silver Sandals With Ben Affleck at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez went for a romantic royal-chic aesthetic at the “The Tender Bar” premiere in LA yesterday. The “Hustlers” actress stepped onto the red carpet with Ben Affleck, who stars in the film. Lopez went for a pastel color scheme for the event. She wore a sky blue gown by Elie Saab that featured a plunging neckline as well as pleated detailing. The skirt draped down to the ground and trailed behind her slightly.  The ensemble was given a cinched waist with a silver bow belt. When it came to accessories, the 52-year-old kept it classy with diamonds. She wore a pair...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

The 25 Best Red Carpet Moments of 2021

This year, we finally answered the question, “What did celebrities do during all of those months of quarantine?” Well, apparently, they were planning out their looks for their impending return to the spotlight. Thanks to the vaccine, 2021 marked the resurrection of the red carpet. Slowly, award shows started filling up with actual in-person attendees, as opposed to Zoom boxes. Premieres stopped getting postponed and were actually held. And the Met Gala said the second Monday in September is the new first Monday in May and held their first event in a year and a half. Quickly, it became clear that, upon returning to the red carpet, these stars weren’t messing around. Black tuxedos on men were quickly labeled as monotonous, replaced by bright colors and interesting silhouettes. Oscar De La Renta’s creative directors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, aided in a complete transformation of Billie Eilish at the Met Gala, while Olivier Rousteing turned Zendaya into a Balmain-draped goddess. Some stars opted to remain home (and we cannot blame them for that), but they still turned out looks for the Instagram audiences. In all, the stars and designers spent the year making up for months of athlesuire and the result is 25 unforgettable red carpet moments, many of which will go down in history right next to Gwyneth Paltrow’s pink Ralph Lauren in 1999 and Jennifer Lopez’s green Versace at the 2000 Grammys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Martine McCutcheon wows in waist-cinching velvet dress that drives fans wild

Martine McCutcheon sparked a huge reaction from her fans on Friday when she posed in a beautiful black velvet dress. The Love Actually star looked gorgeous in her midi frock from Wallis that featured a plunging neckline, ruched sleeves, and a nipped-in waist. Martine accessorised with a black Chanel handbag, gold hooped earrings, and a pair of platform heels as she posed beside her Christmas tree.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Sofía Vergara Shows Off $1,450 Crystal Gucci Sweatshirt While Shopping At XIV Karats In Beverly Hills — Get The Look For Less

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Sofia Vergara was seen doing some jewelry shopping at XIV Karats, Ltd in Beverly Hills on Thursday, December...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Blonde Pixie! Red Extensions! Look Back at Julianne Hough’s Many Hairstyle Changes Through the Years

It’s a fact: Julianne Hough can rock a bubblegum pink hue just as well as a rich red. After all, the 33-year-old dancer is the living, breathing definition of a color chameleon. With no shame in switching up her style on the regular, the Dancing With the Stars alum has rocked more cuts and colors than we can count since she stepped into the spotlight.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Nails Tough Yoga Moves In Tight Black Leggings & Both Will Impress You — Watch

Jennifer Aniston performed some pretty impressive yoga moves in a new video shared on Dec. 17. Sadly, we can’t say the same for her animated puppy, Clydeo. If you ever need any yoga help, look no further than Jennifer Aniston‘s Instagram account. Aniston, 52, who rose to fame on the iconic TV show Friends, proved she could be a yoga instructor on Dec. 17, when she shared a video of herself doing a workout at home.
YOGA
